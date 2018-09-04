Get a job: Seattle-based Camouflaj is hiring a 3D Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Seattle, Washington
Camouflaj, the team behind RÉPUBLIQUE, is about making meaningful games and is seeking to hire skilled 3D artists to join our team to help build a once-in-a-lifetime AAA project.
The ideal candidate has experience modeling, sculpting, texturing and UV’ing a diverse range of environment and 3D assets. (Buildings, trees, city props, cliffsides, machinery, etc.) Candidates are expected to have a working knowledge of PBR, demonstrate a metallic/rough workflow, can create low poly examples ripped from high poly models and place them in a game engine of their choosing. Lastly, candidates must demonstrate that they can hit the high-quality bar that we’ve set for ourselves and the project.
3D Artists at Camouflaj work alongside fellow artists, welcome (and give) constructive feedback, follow pre-established workflow norms, and deliver high-quality content in line with the mutually agreed upon schedule. In addition, artists at Camouflaj are expected to review and brush up assets from outsourcing partners while also ensuring the content is optimized.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
BONUS POINTS:
Camouflaj is a dynamic, mid-sized team based in the Seattle area. (Downtown Bellevue, to be exact.) Each member holds a high degree of freedom and responsibility. Tasks can be broad and we are often challenged to learn new systems. Nobody is alone, however, as Camouflaj is a close-knit team that wants each other to succeed, with the ultimate goal of creating high quality, meaningful games.
