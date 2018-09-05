Ben Esposito breaks down the personal process behind Donut County

Donut County, which has been in development since 2013, is an odd little game about playing as a hole in the ground. How do you make being that hole meaningful? Well if you're developer Ben Esposito, you try to imprint as much of your personality on it as possible.

Earlier today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, we were lucky enough to chat with Esposito about the making of Donut County, and how his decision to make a dense but short game impacted his development process. If you're a developer aiming to create short and personal experiences in commercial games, you should definitely watch the full video up above!

