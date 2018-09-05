Games intelligence firm SuperData acquired by analytics company Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings announced in a press release today its acquisition of games market intelligence firm SuperData Research, known for collecting and interpreting data from customers.

As part of the acquisition (the details were not disclosed), SuperData will help strengthen Nielsen’s games and eSports research sectors, which offer publishers, developers, console manufacturers, media platforms, eSports brands, and industry stakeholders data from customer research.

While SuperData and Nielsen share numbers publicly, it's worth noting that research pulled from either company should be taken with a grain of salt.

It's not entirely clear how they interpret and collect data and the language surrounding their methodology seems vague.