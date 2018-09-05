Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Games intelligence firm SuperData acquired by analytics company Nielsen

Games intelligence firm SuperData acquired by analytics company Nielsen

September 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Nielsen Holdings announced in a press release today its acquisition of games market intelligence firm SuperData Research, known for collecting and interpreting data from customers.

As part of the acquisition (the details were not disclosed), SuperData will help strengthen Nielsen’s games and eSports research sectors, which offer publishers, developers, console manufacturers, media platforms, eSports brands, and industry stakeholders data from customer research. 

While SuperData and Nielsen share numbers publicly, it's worth noting that research pulled from either company should be taken with a grain of salt.

It's not entirely clear how they interpret and collect data and the language surrounding their methodology seems vague. 

Related Jobs

NERD KINGDOM
NERD KINGDOM — IRVING, Texas, United States
[09.05.18]
Lead Gameplay Programmer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[09.05.18]
AI Gameplay Engineer (All-levels)
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[09.05.18]
Game Engineer (HTML5)
Camouflaj
Camouflaj — Seattle, Washington, United States
[09.05.18]
3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The challenge of finding enough playtesters
Ben Esposito breaks down the personal process behind Donut County
How CD Projekt Red aims to improve side quests in Cyberpunk
PSA: Discounted early registration for XRDC ends this Wednesday!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image