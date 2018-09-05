Sea of Thieves bug resulted in players wielding the spyglass differently

Sea of Thieves fell victim to an unexpected glitch after releasing their latest update last week.

In addition to adding new features like cursed cannon balls and skeleton ships, the update also produced a spyglass to protrude from player's groins.

It's always nice when developers share silly and unintentional bugs that occur in their games, especially if they go on to explain how the incident occurred in the first place.

As Eurogamer reports, Rare was initially quiet over the spyglass spectacle until a recent livestream in which executive producer Joe Neate finally explained how the accident came to be.

According to Neate, Rare mistakenly overwrote a number of animations for two of Sea of Thieves' eight body sizes when compiling its latest build.

One of these turned out to be the animation that plays when pirates hold out an equipped spyglass, but the game ended up thinking players were carrying a treasure chest instead. This resulted in the spyglass showing up below the belt.

"Unfortunately, the default position for any item that doesn't have an animation tagged to it is basically the pelvis of any skeleton," Neate explained.

Rare has confirmed that the unintentionally lewd bug will be fixed in Sea of Thieves' next update, which is scheduled for tomorrow.