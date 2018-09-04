Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 5, 2018
September 5, 2018
September 5, 2018
Video: How to design multiplayer games that will build friendships

September 5, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 session, Spry Fox's Daniel Cook explains how to keep human beings from being treated as interchangeable, disposable or abusable when designing multiplayer games.

Cook provides a simple design checklist based off well supported models of friendship formation, explaining how developers can put it into practice to create games that build stronger player relationships and stronger communities.

In addition to making the world a better place, Cook explains how these games will likely have a better retention and improved monetization because devs are creating value for their players that speaks to their deeply human psychological needs.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

