Video: How to design multiplayer games that will build friendships

In this GDC 2018 session, Spry Fox's Daniel Cook explains how to keep human beings from being treated as interchangeable, disposable or abusable when designing multiplayer games.

Cook provides a simple design checklist based off well supported models of friendship formation, explaining how developers can put it into practice to create games that build stronger player relationships and stronger communities.

In addition to making the world a better place, Cook explains how these games will likely have a better retention and improved monetization because devs are creating value for their players that speaks to their deeply human psychological needs.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

