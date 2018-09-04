Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 6, 2018
September 6, 2018
September 6, 2018
Submit your talks now for the GDC 2019 Community Management Summit!

September 6, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

The Game Developers Conference returns to San Francisco next year (October 18-22, to be precise) and organizers are still accepting pitches for Summit sessions!

Specifically, they're looking for great talks that would be a good fit for the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), the GDC Summits, and the Game Career Seminar -- but they'll stop accepting submissions on Friday, October 5 at 11:59 pm Pacific Time! 

That's less than a month away, and so we wanted to make sure and highlight the fact that the ever-popular GDC Community Management Summit (a block of sessions and panels aimed at giving community management professionals room to share knowledge and hone their craft!) is potentially a great place to pitch your talk if you feel like community management is an area of your expertise.

Specifically, the one-day Community Management Summit will cover every corner of this quickly evolving, crucial facet of video game development. Summit content will focus on how to inspire, build and maintain user loyalty and enthusiasm through the ups and downs of community opinion and adoption. It will discuss how to manage your community's needs and interests to align with your company's goals. Attend the summit to learn best practices and hear industry experts share case studies and postmortems on cutting edge community management strategies.

The GDC 2019 Community Management  is currently soliciting submissions on the following topics:

  • How to inspire, build and maintain user loyalty and enthusiasm
  • How to promote a positive community experience: in-game and out
  • Retention and requisition technique case studies
  • How to get users involved in game development and stay involved
  • Talking to your community: social media case studies, how to leverage social media, and other innovative outreach methods
  • How to run events with (and for) your community
  • Balancing your community's needs and interests with your organization's goals
  • Case studies and innovative ideas for growing and supporting an influencer ecosystem
  • Career development: finding your path and how to manage it

The Community Management Summit, all other GDC Summits, and VRDC will be held March 18-19, 2019 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. The Game Career Seminar takes place in the same location on Friday, March 22, 2019! 

So if you want to speak at GDC 2019, submit your talk now! For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

