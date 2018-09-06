Pearl Abyss acquires EVE Online creator CCP Games for $425 million

Black Desert Online creator Pearl Abyss is set to acquire EVE Online developer CCP Games for $425 million.

CCP will continue to operate independently as a developer from its studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, while Pearl integrates the Icelandic outfit's development and publishing expertise into its own pipeline.

For those unfamiliar with Pearl Abyss, the South Korean studio is primarily known for making Black Desert Online, a buy-to-play MMORPG lauded for its impressive visuals and dynamic game world.

As of September last year, the title had pulled in over $300 million in revenue, and currently boasts over 10 million registered users around the world.

That success prompted the company to go public, and Pearl has since made no secret of its desire to acquire other studios and globally known properties through a series of strategic investments and mergers.

It looks like CCP was one of the first names on the company's wish list, with Pearl suggesting the veteran studio's vast experience will help it maintain and engage its own playerbase.

After all, EVE Online has been a mainstay in the MMO space since launching all the way back in 2003, having continued to evolve and adapt throughout its 15 year lifespan.

"We are thrilled to have CCP Games join our team as Black Desert Online continues to branch out globally. CCP is a seasoned publisher with over 15 years of digital distribution experience and know-how," explained Pearl Abyss CEO, Robin Jung.

"They have done an incredible job of engaging and maintaining their playerbase, which we aim to learn from and hope to integrate natively into our own general practices across all our games. I am confident CCP’s reputable IP and expertise in global publishing will help reaffirm our company’s dedication to developing and servicing the world's best MMORPGs."