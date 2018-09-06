Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Kingdoms of Amalur

THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Kingdoms of Amalur

September 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

THQ Nordic has purchased the rights to Kingdoms of Amalur and the canceled MMO Project Copernicus from developer 38 Studios. 

The Swedish publisher seems intent on filling its roster with forlorn fan favorites, having also recently picked up the rights to Timesplitters

The first entry in a potential series, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was co-developed by 38 Studios and Big Huge Games, who brought in Spawn creator Todd McFarlane and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston to oversee the project. 

It launched in 2012 and garnered favorable reviews -- despite a fair few bugs and a reliance on familiar tropes -- and according to 38 Studios founder Curt Schilling racked up 1.2 million sales in its first three months. 

Alas, that's where the good times ended, and shortly after release 38 Studios declared bankruptcy after missing a loan payment that dragged the company into a lengthy legal battle with the state of Rhode Island. 

Prior to that, there had been talk of a sequel, and publisher EA was reportedly keen on the idea. That long-awaited follow-up might now be back on the cards though, with THQ suggesting it'll be evaluating the viability of "sequels and new content."

Related Jobs

nDreams
nDreams — Farnborough, England, United Kingdom
[09.06.18]
VFX Artist
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[09.06.18]
C++ Gameplay Programmer (all levels)
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[09.06.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.05.18]
Temporary Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The art of planning, and why it never works out
Blog: The challenge of finding enough playtesters
Pearl Abyss acquires EVE Online creator CCP Games for $425 million
Blog: Understanding my approach to modding in Reset Hard


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image