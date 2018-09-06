THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Kingdoms of Amalur

THQ Nordic has purchased the rights to Kingdoms of Amalur and the canceled MMO Project Copernicus from developer 38 Studios.

The Swedish publisher seems intent on filling its roster with forlorn fan favorites, having also recently picked up the rights to Timesplitters.

The first entry in a potential series, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was co-developed by 38 Studios and Big Huge Games, who brought in Spawn creator Todd McFarlane and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston to oversee the project.

It launched in 2012 and garnered favorable reviews -- despite a fair few bugs and a reliance on familiar tropes -- and according to 38 Studios founder Curt Schilling racked up 1.2 million sales in its first three months.

Alas, that's where the good times ended, and shortly after release 38 Studios declared bankruptcy after missing a loan payment that dragged the company into a lengthy legal battle with the state of Rhode Island.

Prior to that, there had been talk of a sequel, and publisher EA was reportedly keen on the idea. That long-awaited follow-up might now be back on the cards though, with THQ suggesting it'll be evaluating the viability of "sequels and new content."