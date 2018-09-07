Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
We're talking to Bad North's lead developer at 12PM EDT

September 7, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
September 7, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

As the summer of roguelikes comes to an end, Swedish developer Plausible Concept snuck out the gate with Bad North, a roguelike strategy game that feels like a healthy mix of tower defense games and FTL. To the surprise of some, the developers chose to launch on Switch before any other platform, creating a small marketing bump during the busy Gamescom period. 

To learn more about the making of Bad North, we're going to be talking to developer Richard Meredith today at 12PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. If you're enjoying this game's clever mix of strategy and randomness, be sure to join us in Twitch chat to ask your questions for Meredith. 

And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamsutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

