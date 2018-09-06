NCSoft shuts down WildStar dev Carbine Studios

Carbine Studios is being closed down by parent company NCSoft after two projects pitched by the studio failed to attract NCSoft’s attention.

A staff member speaking to Kotaku says that the coming closure will ultimately leave around 50 developers out of a job, and that the studio’s massively multiplayer online game WildStar is to shut down after 4 years of operation.

Founded in 2005, Carbine Studios was picked up by NCSoft in 2011 and released its flagship game, the MMORPG WildStar, in mid-2014, later shifting the title to free-to-play in 2015. In the years since WildStar's release, Carbine went through multiple rounds of layoffs, at one time seeing as many as 60 developers cut at once.

“Today, we are closing Carbine Studios and will begin the process of winding WildStar down to ultimately shutter the game,” said NCSoft in a statement received by Kotaku. “WildStar players who have spent money within the game will be refunded purchases from July 1, 2018 until the payment system is shut off. We are also in the process of identifying the teams that will be doing the work to bring WildStar to a close. These decisions are very difficult to make and we are in the midst of shifting as many of our teammates as possible into other roles within the organization.”

