New LA Times owner makes big esports investment into Daybreak Games

Los Angeles-based billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has been making waves in Southern California with his recent purchase of the Los Angeles Times, now his company NantWorks is acquiring a controlling interest in a new joint venture with Daybreak Game Company, the maker of Everquest and H1Z1.

According to a press release, the new joint venture, named NantG Mobile, will be developing and publishing mobile versions of H1Z1 and Everquest, the former of which saw its survival mode shut down earlier this year. NantG Mobile will also be managing the development of H1Z1 Battle Royale, and working on Z1 Battle Royale, a version of H1Z1: Battle Royale developed specifically for PC.

This investment doesn't end at the formation of a new games company however. NantWorks also announced plans to create an LA Times Center next to the new LA Times headquarters which recently opened in El Segundo, CA. Said center appears to merge infrastructure being built for the LA Times HQ with plans for a new esports arena and video production studio for the national newspaper.

The paper itself, according to a statement from executive editor Norman Pearlstine, will also be expanding its coverage of esports-related events.

