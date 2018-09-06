Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

New LA Times owner makes big esports investment into Daybreak Games

New LA Times owner makes big esports investment into Daybreak Games

September 6, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
September 6, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Los Angeles-based billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has been making waves in Southern California with his recent purchase of the Los Angeles Times, now his company NantWorks is acquiring a controlling interest in a new joint venture with Daybreak Game Company, the maker of Everquest and H1Z1

According to a press release, the new joint venture, named NantG Mobile, will be developing and publishing mobile versions of H1Z1 and Everquest, the former of which saw its survival mode shut down earlier this year. NantG Mobile will also be managing the development of H1Z1 Battle Royale, and working on Z1 Battle Royale, a version of H1Z1: Battle Royale developed specifically for PC. 

This investment doesn't end at the formation of a new games company however. NantWorks also announced plans to create an LA Times Center next to the new LA Times headquarters which recently opened in El Segundo, CA. Said center appears to merge infrastructure being built for the LA Times HQ with plans for a new esports arena and video production studio for the national newspaper. 

The paper itself, according to a statement from executive editor Norman Pearlstine, will also be expanding its coverage of esports-related events. 
 

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[09.06.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.05.18]
Temporary Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.05.18]
Senior Level Designer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[09.05.18]
Sr. Multiplayer Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The art of planning, and why it never works out
NCSoft shuts down WildStar dev Carbine Studios
Roblox raises $150 million and sets sights on China
Xbox testing voice commands for Xbox One via Amazon Alexa and Cortana


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image