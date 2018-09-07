Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Obituary: Square Enix America and Europe COO Mike Sherlock

September 7, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Square Enix Europe and America chief operating officer Mike Sherlock has passed away. 

The company announced the news in a press release, where Phil Rogers, the current CEO of Square Enix America and Europe, paid tribute to his colleague. 

"It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of our great friend and colleague, Mike Sherlock," commented Rogers.

"Mike was a principled and charismatic leader who led by example. He was extremely proud of the progress and success we have shared over the years. The entire Square Enix family mourns this tragic loss, and our deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones."

Sherlock had been with Square since 2005, initially joining the company as senior vice president of marketing for Square Enix Europe. Prior to that, he held executive roles at both Acclaim Entertainment and Sega Europe.

