Bad North's Richard Meredith talks about making good 'gamefeel'

A couple weeks ago, Bad North splashed onto the Nintendo Switch, showcasing its unique aesthetic and stripped-back strategy game style. It would launch on other consoles soon after, but seeing a mobile-inspired game launch on a mobile console piqued our curiosity over at Gamasutra.

Because of that, we decided to invite developer Richard Meredith onto our Twitch channel for a chat about the programming of Bad North's unique controls. Since it supports both gamepads and touch capabilities on a console that has both, it's interesting how much of Meredith's work went into making sure Bad North "felt" good no matter how players experienced it.

Be sure to click on the video above for our full conversation with Meredith.