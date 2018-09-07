Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 7, 2018
September 7, 2018
September 7, 2018
Google partners with Unity for open-source matchmaking tool Open Match

September 7, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Google has teamed up with Unity to create an open-source, but engine-agnostic, matchmaking system called Open Match.

The goal of the project is to give game developers access to a tool that doesn’t require them to build a matchmaking system from the ground up in order to implement multiplayer in their games.

Developers instead can integrate Open Match into their projects and tweak inputs and player selection logic to best fit their own games, but the bulk of the grunt work has already been done for them.

There’s a GitHub repository up right now that devs can contribute to or find out more about the open source project from, and Google has a more in-depth blog post up already on its site. And while Open Match will work with any engine, Unity does have plans to base matchmaking tech in its engine of Open Match in the future. 

