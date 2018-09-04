Weekly Jobs Roundup: Cold Iron Studios, Endnight Games, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Gameplay Engineer for its growing studio with over 150 employees. This role tasks a developer with coding, debugging, and managing gameplay systems, developing and maintaining gameplay systems in a client/server environment, collaborating across disciplines to implement new gameplay features and improvements, and more.

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Console Gameplay Engineer to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC. The team is after a dev with over 5 years of C++ experience and excellent programming, debugging, and optimization skills. While not required, experience with Unreal Engine and various scripting languages like Javascript, Python, Perl, or HTML are also a plus.

Location: Farnborough, England, United Kingdom

Experienced in the dark arts of real-time VFX? The team at nDreams is on the search for a talented VFX Artist to join the VFX team and become an integral part of the creation of its upcoming VR titles. For this role the studio is open to either someone with lots of VFX experience or someone who is newer to the role. As a minimum, they'd be looking for someone with a years’ experience or a relevant degree or equivalent qualification. The position tasks that dev with creating real-time VFX across a variety of styles, from character and weapon-based effects to environmental and destructive elements, concepting or visualising VFX when proving out new art styles and rendering executions, including playing a key role in the early development of entire product art styles, and working closely with the Character and Animation team, and following direction from the Art Director, to assist and create various character-based VFX solutions or materials.

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Located in Vancouver, BC Canada, Endnight Games is an independent video game development company known for its game The Forest. The Senior Generalist Programmer will work to create and optimize game systems. This challenging role requires efficient problem-solving skills and the ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously, and the studio notes that it can only consider candidates already authorized to work in Canada.

Location: Portage, Michigan

Plarium Michigan Studio is looking for a passionate, product-focused game designer with a background in free to play mobile games. The team is after a dev with the ability to work within a number of systems and tools over with a wide range of content, and the ability to iterate and refine content given many different development challenges. Ideally, an applicant is someone who is undeterred by impediments, and capable of self-managing daily tasks in pursuit of larger long-term goals.