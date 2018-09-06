Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GDC 2019's Mobile Summit needs you to submit great mobile-centric talks!

GDC 2019's Mobile Summit needs you to submit great mobile-centric talks!

September 11, 2018 | By Staff
September 11, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

Heads up: organizers are still accepting pitches for Summit sessions at Game Developers Conference 2019, which is coming back to the Moscone Center in San Francisco March 18th through the 22nd of next year!

Officials are accepting talks that would be a good fit for the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), all the GDC Summits, and the Game Career Seminar through Friday, October 5th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time! 

Today, officials want to give a special shoutout to folks who might have ideas for talks that would be a good fit for the GDC Mobile Summit.

The Mobile Summit aims to bring together top game developers from around the world to share ideas, discuss best practices, and consider the future of gaming on mobile platforms, including iOS, Android, Amazon and more. This two day program will focus on the nuts and bolts of great game design and successful business strategies specifically tailored to popular smartphones and tablets.

We are soliciting the following topics for the 2019 program:

  • Ways to foster innovation in a mature market once new games become dominant brands, and powerful brands enter from other arenas.
  • Postmortems on the launch of new mobile games, or postmortems on major updates to existing mobile games.
  • Strategies for launching across multiple territories or cross-platform launches beyond mobile.
  • Soft launch best practices: why, when, where, and what to look for?
  • Improving player experience and revenue performance via skillful integration of monetization elements into the game design.
  • Authentic social and viral engagement techniques for mobile games.
  • User acquisition tips and tricks, in an era of escalating UA costs.
  • Mobile game launch best practices, especially in light of the Apple App Store redesign.
  • Pros & Cons: staying independent vs. working with a publisher or partner.
  • How can paid apps thrive in an ecosystem dominated by F2P?
  • Best practices to keep a community of loyal players in your game.
  • UX and UI design best practices and tips for touchscreens.
  • Native game design and mechanics for mobile devices.
  • Keeping your players hooked - how to be sticky in a low-attention-span world, taking into account designing for short, interruptible play sessions.
  • Trends in mobile tech - what should you keep an eye on?
  • The rise of mobile game design for non-traditional gaming audiences.
  • How to optimize your use of ad networks for maximum revenue and flexibility.

So if you want to speak at GDC 2019, submit your talk now!

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.18]
(Senior) Animation Programmer
Kwalee
Kwalee — Leamington Spa, England, United Kingdom
[09.11.18]
Frontend Web Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.10.18]
Technical Designer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Mníek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[09.10.18]
Game Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developing Spore: An oral ('Sporal'?) history 10 years on
Blog: How free-to-play design runs out of steam
Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka establishes new game studio
Blog: Implementing companion AI in Far Cry Primal


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image