GDC 2019's Mobile Summit needs you to submit great mobile-centric talks!

Heads up: organizers are still accepting pitches for Summit sessions at Game Developers Conference 2019, which is coming back to the Moscone Center in San Francisco March 18th through the 22nd of next year!

Officials are accepting talks that would be a good fit for the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), all the GDC Summits, and the Game Career Seminar through Friday, October 5th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time!

Today, officials want to give a special shoutout to folks who might have ideas for talks that would be a good fit for the GDC Mobile Summit.

The Mobile Summit aims to bring together top game developers from around the world to share ideas, discuss best practices, and consider the future of gaming on mobile platforms, including iOS, Android, Amazon and more. This two day program will focus on the nuts and bolts of great game design and successful business strategies specifically tailored to popular smartphones and tablets.

We are soliciting the following topics for the 2019 program:

Ways to foster innovation in a mature market once new games become dominant brands, and powerful brands enter from other arenas.

Postmortems on the launch of new mobile games, or postmortems on major updates to existing mobile games.

Strategies for launching across multiple territories or cross-platform launches beyond mobile.

Soft launch best practices: why, when, where, and what to look for?

Improving player experience and revenue performance via skillful integration of monetization elements into the game design.

Authentic social and viral engagement techniques for mobile games.

User acquisition tips and tricks, in an era of escalating UA costs.

Mobile game launch best practices, especially in light of the Apple App Store redesign.

Pros & Cons: staying independent vs. working with a publisher or partner.

How can paid apps thrive in an ecosystem dominated by F2P?

Best practices to keep a community of loyal players in your game.

UX and UI design best practices and tips for touchscreens.

Native game design and mechanics for mobile devices.

Keeping your players hooked - how to be sticky in a low-attention-span world, taking into account designing for short, interruptible play sessions.

Trends in mobile tech - what should you keep an eye on?

The rise of mobile game design for non-traditional gaming audiences.

How to optimize your use of ad networks for maximum revenue and flexibility.

So if you want to speak at GDC 2019, submit your talk now!

