Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite on Android reaches 15 million downloads sans Google Play

Fortnite on Android reaches 15 million downloads sans Google Play

September 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Epic Games announced last month that it wouldn't be distributing Fortnite’s Android release through Google’s official Google Play Store, and it seems that decision hasn't hurt the game's growth.

The studio reports 15 million Fortnite downloads and 23 million players on Android only 21 days after the game's beta release, despite still being in an invite-only phase for the platform. 

As detailed in a blog post, Epic details the technical challenges encountered for the Android port, which might be useful for developers.

Even though Epic limited the Fortnite Android beta to a small number of devices with up-to-date software, the team still encountered difficulties managing Android's fragmented hardware.

Memory management was among these problems, with Epic realizing that even restarted phones only allowed 50 to 75 percent of their total memory to be allocated by the game.

Applications running in the background could cause memory issues as well, since some of those apps would automatically restart after Android tried to reclaim their memory history. 

"We’ve updated our testing processes to install and run more of the common applications that most users run so that we can find these problems earlier but we still needed to reduce memory usage and fast," the post reads. 

Epic also acknowledges the rise of malware developers who have tried to direct players to download fake Fortnite installers onto their devices, saying it's working with browser makers and third-party anti-fraud detection sites to find and eliminate these sites as they present themselves. 

"Right now we are focused on making the game run well on all currently supported devices and clawing back enough memory so we can improve both visual quality and stability." 

To read the entire Android launch blog, click here.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[09.07.18]
Senior UI Artist
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[09.07.18]
UI/UX Designer
Kwalee
Kwalee — Leamington Spa, England, United Kingdom
[09.07.18]
Digital Marketing Executive
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[09.07.18]
Senior System Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Could Red Dead Redemption 2 and Fortnite be Trojan Horses?
Google partners with Unity for open-source matchmaking tool Open Match
In the name of accessibility, Spider-Man offers toggleable puzzles and QTEs
Unity CEO claims VR hardware hasn't seen true consumer launch


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image