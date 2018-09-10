XRDC attendee Q&A: Steve Biegun and how healthcare is using VR and AR

At XRDC 2018, you'll not only get to see great talks from experts in the field of VR, AR, and beyond, but you'll also be rubbing elbows with a group of peers also working to push the boundaries of this new field.

In the run-up to the show, we're going to be interviewing some of those attendees for a look at what other kinds of projects are being done in this new digital world. Today, we're talking to Steve Biegun, designer at Pulse Design group, about his work and why he's attending XRDC.

Tell us about yourself and your work in AR/VR/MR.

I lead the VR/AR team at Pulse Design Group, a healthcare design firm in Kansas City. We have been developing immersive applications for visualization and training since 2013. Most of our work is for architectural visualization or interior design. Here is a brief blog post about a recent project we completed for Cardinal Health:

Personally, my background is in motion design and animation. I made the switch to VR in 2014 after becoming interested in 360-degree video.

Can you tell us about projects that you are currently working on or are planning?

The aforementioned Cardinal Health project is a significant project for our team. This video is an example of a recently completed Hybrid Operating Room in Kansas City that we created in VR during the design phase for the project. Other than that, we are currently developing educational training applications for healthcare.

What excited you most about AR/VR/MR?

Being a VR/AR developer in the Midwest, it can be extremely challenging to find other developers who share a similar passion. I am very excited about networking with other developers and experienced professionals who create similar applications.

Who would you like to meet at XRDC?

I would like to meet members from the Epic Games team, hardware developers, and healthcare application developers. As a community developer in the Midwest, I am also excited to network with other meetup group organizers.

