Video: How developers can find and engage a great artist

In this GDC 2018 session, Chickadee Games' Adam deGrandis covers the basic how's, what's, and why's of finding and engaging an artist that can help indie games shine.

Tailored specifically for non-artists, deGrandis provides an overview of what developers need before approaching an artist, where to search for one, how to find the best fit, and how to deal with compensation.

His insight is useful for developers wondering what they need in order to be productive over the course of their project and it's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.