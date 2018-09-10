Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

China's video game licensing freeze could last another six months

China's video game licensing freeze could last another six months

September 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

China's clamp down on video game licenses could last for another six months, according to the South China Morning Post

The Chinese government has stopped approving licenses for new titles as it looks to tighten video game restrictions in an apparent attempt to combat myopia (short-sightedness) in children, with the ministry of education suggesting the visual impairment is linked to a rise in smartphones and electronic devices. 

It's a decision that's made it near-impossible to release new titles in the country, and while the government reportedly intends to grant the Communist Party propaganda department the ability to issue new licenses, implementing the change could still take between four to six months.

The restructuring process has already had a significant impact, with the Chinese video game market having just witnessed its slowest first-half growth in a decade.

Even big names like Tencent have been affected, with the Chinese tech giant having failed to gain approval to monetize uber-popular shooter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, while also suffering a share drop of 5 percent. 

Tencent president Martin Lau had previously claimed "it’s not a matter of whether these games will be approved for monetization, but a matter of when." Now, it seems like 'when' might be later, rather than sooner.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.09.18]
Experienced Game Developer
The Game Band
The Game Band — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.09.18]
Platform/Build Engineer
The Game Band
The Game Band — Los Angeles, California, United States
[09.09.18]
Technical Artist
Mimic Technologies
Mimic Technologies — Orlando, Florida, United States
[09.09.18]
Senior Lead Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Implementing companion AI in Far Cry Primal
China's video game licensing freeze could last another six months
Report: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp lifetime revenue hits $50 million
Google partners with Unity for open-source matchmaking tool Open Match


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image