Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PUBG logs 1 million peak concurrent players for 365 days in a row, a Steam first

PUBG logs 1 million peak concurrent players for 365 days in a row, a Steam first

September 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has boasted over 1 million peak concurrent players each and every day for a year now, at least going by numbers pulled from the third-party Steam app tracker SteamDB

Beyond just that even, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is the first Steam game ever to maintain 1 million plus player peaks for a year straight, according to PCGamesN.

The game first crossed the 1 million concurrent players around August 7, 2017, during the early days of the yet-ongoing battle royale PUBG itself kicked off. The game’s popularity on Steam has seen its own share of ebbs and flows since last August, eventually peaking at 3.2 million players in mid-January, but even in the wake of competition from games like Epic’s Fortnite and the other emerging battle royale titles, PUBG has stayed above 1 million peak concurrent players for a solid year. 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.09.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Mimic Technologies
Mimic Technologies — Orlando, Florida, United States
[09.09.18]
Senior Lead Software Engineer
Mimic Technologies
Mimic Technologies — Seattle, Washington, United States
[09.09.18]
Software Engineer
Mimic Technologies
Mimic Technologies — Seattle, Washington, United States
[09.09.18]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Implementing companion AI in Far Cry Primal
China's video game licensing freeze could last another six months
Report: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp lifetime revenue hits $50 million
Google partners with Unity for open-source matchmaking tool Open Match


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image