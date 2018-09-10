Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 10, 2018
September 10, 2018
September 10, 2018
Nintendo: Restrictions on cloud saves for certain Switch games are to curb cheaters

September 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Nintendo has responded to concerns that arose last week over certain Switch games not offering cloud saves when the Nintendo Switch’s online service launches later this month, confirming those suspicions and offering an explanation for the decision.

In a comment received by Game Informer, a Nintendo representative says that, while most Switch titles support cloud saves, some games have disabled the feature in order to prevent players from duplicating items traded to other players online or to manipulate online multiplayer rankings in games like Splatoon 2.  

“The vast majority of Nintendo Switch games will support Save Data Cloud backup,” a Nintendo representative told Game Informer. “However, in certain games this feature would make it possible to, for example, regain items that had been traded to other players, or revert to a higher online multiplayer ranking that had been lost. To ensure fair play, Save Data Cloud backup may not be enabled for such games. To ensure that Save Data Cloud backups cannot be used to unfairly affect online multiplayer rankings, the feature will not be enabled in Splatoon 2.”

Though similar rumors had circulated previously, this particular topic sprung up when some eagle-eyed individuals noticed some fine print appear at the bottom of Nintendo’s website entries for Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu, Splatoon 2, Dark Souls Remastered, Dead Cells, FIFA 19, and NBA 2K19 that warned “this game does not support Save Data Cloud backup.”

The Nintendo Switch Online Membership is Nintendo’s spin on programs like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live and, like those predecessors, is required for players to participate in online play and make use of cloud saves on their Switch consoles, while also granting them access to a library of classic NES titles. The program’s official launch has been pushed back a couple times already, but is currently set to go live during the second half of September for either $3.99 a month, $7.99 for 3 months, or $19.99 for 12 months. 

