Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

German org calls on Sony to fix 'customer-hostile' terms & conditions

German org calls on Sony to fix 'customer-hostile' terms & conditions

September 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony is facing possible legal action in Germany after the Consumer Association of North Rhine-Westphalia (Verbraucherzentrale NRW) issued a complaint regarding the terms and conditions imposed on customers using PlayStation Network. 

This isn't the first time Sony has been called out for their terms and conditions of PSN, as the Norwegian Consumer Council issued a similar complaint against Sony, Origin, and Steam back in April for violating European consumer protection laws (the complaints were later dropped).

A cease and desist letter reportedly sent to Sony by the NRW claims to have found three sections where the terms and conditions of PSN were "incompatible with the law".

The first includes a "customer-hostile" policy where prepaid funds uploaded to PSN expire after 24 months should they go unused. 

Secondly, the NRW is criticizing policy governing a customer's right of withdrawal regarding pre-orders and pre-payments on video games. The group claims it has found no indication that customers must explicitly agree to forgo this right when completing digital purchases.

The last claim attempts to fight back against a clause where Sony is holding parents responsible for any in-game purchases that are made by young children.

The NRW confirmed that it will apply for a court order against Sony if the cease and desist is not heeded.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.10.18]
Technical Designer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[09.10.18]
Game Programmer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago , Illinois, United States
[09.10.18]
Server Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[09.10.18]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Implementing companion AI in Far Cry Primal
PUBG logs 1 million peak concurrent players for 365 days in a row, a Steam first
China's video game licensing freeze could last another six months
Report: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp lifetime revenue hits $50 million


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image