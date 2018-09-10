German org calls on Sony to fix 'customer-hostile' terms & conditions

Sony is facing possible legal action in Germany after the Consumer Association of North Rhine-Westphalia (Verbraucherzentrale NRW) issued a complaint regarding the terms and conditions imposed on customers using PlayStation Network.

This isn't the first time Sony has been called out for their terms and conditions of PSN, as the Norwegian Consumer Council issued a similar complaint against Sony, Origin, and Steam back in April for violating European consumer protection laws (the complaints were later dropped).

A cease and desist letter reportedly sent to Sony by the NRW claims to have found three sections where the terms and conditions of PSN were "incompatible with the law".

The first includes a "customer-hostile" policy where prepaid funds uploaded to PSN expire after 24 months should they go unused.

Secondly, the NRW is criticizing policy governing a customer's right of withdrawal regarding pre-orders and pre-payments on video games. The group claims it has found no indication that customers must explicitly agree to forgo this right when completing digital purchases.

The last claim attempts to fight back against a clause where Sony is holding parents responsible for any in-game purchases that are made by young children.

The NRW confirmed that it will apply for a court order against Sony if the cease and desist is not heeded.