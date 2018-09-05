Get a job: Sucker Punch Productions is hiring an Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Are you fascinated by the infinite studies of human behavior at your local park, mall, or subway station? Do you dream of getting a chance to apply these studies to characters inside an Open World game?



With inFAMOUS: Second Son and inFAMOUS: First Light, we helped set a bar for animation that offers up rich character experiences. But we’ve got big ambitions, we’re not satisfied, and we want to offer up even more opportunities for our consumers. That’s where you come in! We’re looking for an Animator to work with Sucker Punch's proprietary tools and engine to create a wide range of compelling character experiences that a lone samurai would come across within the feudal Japan setting offered by Ghost of Tsushima.



Responsibilities

Work with motion capture data to create realistic animations which are consistent with the overall tone of the world conflict

Create believable hand-keyed animations with convincing motion and performances

Maintain active communication within and outside the department

Demonstrate enthusiasm and drive when performing job functions, while remaining flexible in undertaking other activities and responsibilities that may arise

Be an integral part of the project’s animation mission team and bring to life a wide range of characters found throughout the world. A keen eye for context and authenticity is a must.

Qualifications

Demo reel or portfolio to demonstrate excellence in animation

Demonstrated understanding of the principles of animation by showing your ability to critique your own work

Ability to take and implement direction

Knowledge of anatomy and kinesiology

Basic experience working with motion capture data

Basic experience producing cinematic animation that is not controlled by a player

Solid communication skills. Should be able to work with designers, character artists, technical artist, and programmers

Bonus Factors

Strong drawing skills

Experience working with Human IK or Human IK-like rigs

Camera Layout Experience

This is a contract position working onsite in Bellevue, WA.

