September 10, 2018
September 10, 2018
September 10, 2018
Get a job: Sucker Punch Productions is hiring an Animator

September 10, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Animator, Sucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Are you fascinated by the infinite studies of human behavior at your local park, mall, or subway station? Do you dream of getting a chance to apply these studies to characters inside an Open World game?

With inFAMOUS: Second Son and inFAMOUS: First Light, we helped set a bar for animation that offers up rich character experiences. But we’ve got big ambitions, we’re not satisfied, and we want to offer up even more opportunities for our consumers. That’s where you come in! We’re looking for an Animator to work with Sucker Punch's proprietary tools and engine to create a wide range of compelling character experiences that a lone samurai would come across within the feudal Japan setting offered by Ghost of Tsushima.
 
Responsibilities

  • Work with motion capture data to create realistic animations which are consistent with the overall tone of the world conflict
  • Create believable hand-keyed animations with convincing motion and performances
  • Maintain active communication within and outside the department
  • Demonstrate enthusiasm and drive when performing job functions, while remaining flexible in undertaking other activities and responsibilities that may arise
  • Be an integral part of the project’s animation mission team and bring to life a wide range of characters found throughout the world. A keen eye for context and authenticity is a must.

Qualifications

  • Demo reel or portfolio to demonstrate excellence in animation 
  • Demonstrated understanding of the principles of animation by showing your ability to critique your own work
  • Ability to take and implement direction
  • Knowledge of anatomy and kinesiology
  • Basic experience working with motion capture data
  • Basic experience producing cinematic animation that is not controlled by a player
  • Solid communication skills. Should be able to work with designers, character artists, technical artist, and programmers

Bonus Factors

  • Strong drawing skills
  • Experience working with Human IK or Human IK-like rigs
  • Camera Layout Experience

This is a contract position working onsite in Bellevue, WA.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

