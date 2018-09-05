Get a job: Sucker Punch Productions is hiring an Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Bellevue, Washington
Are you fascinated by the infinite studies of human behavior at your local park, mall, or subway station? Do you dream of getting a chance to apply these studies to characters inside an Open World game?
With inFAMOUS: Second Son and inFAMOUS: First Light, we helped set a bar for animation that offers up rich character experiences. But we’ve got big ambitions, we’re not satisfied, and we want to offer up even more opportunities for our consumers. That’s where you come in! We’re looking for an Animator to work with Sucker Punch's proprietary tools and engine to create a wide range of compelling character experiences that a lone samurai would come across within the feudal Japan setting offered by Ghost of Tsushima.
This is a contract position working onsite in Bellevue, WA.
