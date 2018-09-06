Come to XRDC for expert advice on designing great UX for AR apps!

Augmented-reality games and apps are a fresh and invigorating field to be working in, but that novelty brings with it a lot of challenges, not least of which being: how do you design your AR experience so that it's approachable and intuitive?

It's a question of user experience design, something Placenote chief Neil Mathew intends to dig into during his exciting "UX Design Guidelines for Building AR Cloud Apps" talk at XRDC in San Francisco next month.

It's part of the XRDC Innovation track of talks because Mathew aims to walk you through the latest developments in AR cloud technology, the remaining technical hurdles that need to be solved, and UX design guidelines to build compelling AR experiences despite the technical limitations. He'll also explore the current technical limitations of AR cloud technology and discuss the trade-offs needed to balance good UX with AR cloud features.

Recent breakthroughs in 3D mapping and AI are now making it possible to build AR apps that truly interact with the real world (think: indoor navigation and location-based games), so this talk might be especially useful to developers, UX designers, startup founders or product managers interested in learning about the latest developments in AR cloud technology and looking for inspiration on building a compelling persistent or multiplayer AR app.

