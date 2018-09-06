Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to XRDC for expert advice on designing great UX for AR apps!

Come to XRDC for expert advice on designing great UX for AR apps!

September 11, 2018 | By Staff
September 11, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design

Augmented-reality games and apps are a fresh and invigorating field to be working in, but that novelty brings with it a lot of challenges, not least of which being: how do you design your AR experience so that it's approachable and intuitive?

It's a question of user experience design, something Placenote chief Neil Mathew intends to dig into during his exciting "UX Design Guidelines for Building AR Cloud Apps" talk at XRDC in San Francisco next month.

It's part of the XRDC Innovation track of talks because Mathew aims to walk you through the latest developments in AR cloud technology, the remaining technical hurdles that need to be solved, and UX design guidelines to build compelling AR experiences despite the technical limitations. He'll also explore the current technical limitations of AR cloud technology and discuss the trade-offs needed to balance good UX with AR cloud features.

Recent breakthroughs in 3D mapping and AI are now making it possible to build AR apps that truly interact with the real world (think: indoor navigation and location-based games), so this talk might be especially useful to developers, UX designers, startup founders or product managers interested in learning about the latest developments in AR cloud technology and looking for inspiration on building a compelling persistent or multiplayer AR app.

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal.

Also, XRDC provides discounted hotel rooms for attendees. Book your hotel early for the best rate!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.10.18]
Technical Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.08.18]
Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.08.18]
Encounter Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.07.18]
Senior Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developing Spore: An oral ('Sporal'?) history 10 years on
Valve approves uncensored adult game for release on Steam
Blog: How free-to-play design runs out of steam
Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka establishes new game studio


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image