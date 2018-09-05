Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How Dream Daddy fostered player inclusivity

September 10, 2018 | By Staff
Indie, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Game Grumps' Tyler Hutchison discusses the initial goals of Dream Daddy, and how it managed to become something that made a whole lot of people from different backgrounds very happy.

Hutchison explains how Dream Daddy was critically praised for providing players with inclusive representation, examining how certain options were included and the choices and development hours that were required to include them.

With a little love and potentially a small investment of time, he explains how developers can make their game inclusive and give players more representation in character choices.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

