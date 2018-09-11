Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: EA risking prosecution after refusing to comply with Belgian loot box laws

Report: EA risking prosecution after refusing to comply with Belgian loot box laws

September 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

EA is risking legal prosecution in Belgium after refusing to remove or amend loot boxes in FIFA 18 in accordance with the country's new gambling laws. 

As reported by Belgian website Nieuwsblad (via Google Translate), the U.S. publisher also intends to let players buy loot boxes with real-world cash in upcoming release FIFA 19, again violating regulations. 

EA seems to be standing firm over its implementation of loot boxes, which were banned in Belgium back in April after the Belgian Gaming Commission found them to be "games of chance," and therefore gambling. 

That decision has since forced other publishers such as 2K and Blizzard to tweak and remove loot boxes from titles including NBA 2K18, Hearthstone, and Overwatch

EA chief exec Andrew Wilson disagrees with that outcome, however, and claims the randomized loot boxes in FIFA aren't gambling as players know exactly how many objects they're going to receive, and because there's no way for players to sell in-game items for real world cash.

Even so, the Belgian Gambling Commission is standing firm, explaining that "anyone who does not conform runs the risk of legal prosecution."

The case has now been handed over to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, and it'll be interesting to see how it develops, and more importantly, who comes out on top.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.11.18]
(Senior) Animation Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developing Spore: An oral ('Sporal'?) history 10 years on
Blog: How free-to-play design runs out of steam
Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka establishes new game studio
Blog: Implementing companion AI in Far Cry Primal


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image