Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka establishes new game studio

Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka has joined forces with six other Japanese developers to establish new game studio, Too Kyo Games.

As reported by Famitsu, Kodaka is joined at Too Kyo by other notable names including Zero Escape writer and director Kotaro Uchikoshi, Danganronpa concept artist Rui Komatsuzaki, and veteran composer Masafumi Takada.

The company was formed with the aim of "doing something new," and Kodaka hopes to create an all-new globally successful franchise alongside smaller indie offerings.

Too Kyo already has four projects in development, including a "shocking" action adventure game and a cyberpunk title that's being made in collaboration with Zero Escape and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon dev Spike Chunsoft.