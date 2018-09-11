Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

NPD survey: 34% of players exclusively play mobile games

NPD survey: 34% of players exclusively play mobile games

September 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The NPD Group and EEDAR have published a report that examines the particular platforms on which people choose to play video games and the overlap between each.

The report, available through EEDAR’s website, looks at data gathered from an online survey from this past June that polled 5,000 individuals in the United States about their own and their children’s (age 2 to 17) video game habits, requiring that those that answered had played a game of some sort in at least the past month. 

Roughly 59 percent of those surveyed play mobile games in addition to games on PC or console, though 34 percent of respondents said they exclusively use mobile devices like smartphones or tablets to play games.

Mobile also beat out both PC and console as the most popular overall platform for those 5,000 people surveyed; 90 percent said that they play games on mobile devices, compared to only 52 percent on PC, 43 percent on consoles, and 9 percent on dedicated handhelds.

The NPD Group estimates that 67 percent of Americans play video games of some sort, roughly 211.2 million people. And while this particular survey may or may not be representative of country-wide habits, the numbers themselves still show how mobile has continued to grow as a preferred video game platform in recent years. 

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Senior Content Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Principal Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developing Spore: An oral ('Sporal'?) history 10 years on
Valve approves uncensored adult game for release on Steam
Blog: How free-to-play design runs out of steam
Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka establishes new game studio


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image