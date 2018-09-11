NPD survey: 34% of players exclusively play mobile games

The NPD Group and EEDAR have published a report that examines the particular platforms on which people choose to play video games and the overlap between each.

The report, available through EEDAR’s website, looks at data gathered from an online survey from this past June that polled 5,000 individuals in the United States about their own and their children’s (age 2 to 17) video game habits, requiring that those that answered had played a game of some sort in at least the past month.

Roughly 59 percent of those surveyed play mobile games in addition to games on PC or console, though 34 percent of respondents said they exclusively use mobile devices like smartphones or tablets to play games.

Mobile also beat out both PC and console as the most popular overall platform for those 5,000 people surveyed; 90 percent said that they play games on mobile devices, compared to only 52 percent on PC, 43 percent on consoles, and 9 percent on dedicated handhelds.

The NPD Group estimates that 67 percent of Americans play video games of some sort, roughly 211.2 million people. And while this particular survey may or may not be representative of country-wide habits, the numbers themselves still show how mobile has continued to grow as a preferred video game platform in recent years.