Don't miss your shot to pitch a talk for GDC 2019's Indie Games Summit!

The 2019 Game Developers Conference is still accepting Independent Games Summit talk submissions -- but only through 11:59 PM Pacific on Friday, October 5th!

Of course, officials are also accepting talks that would be a good fit for the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), the other GDC Summits, and the Game Career Seminar at GDC 2019, which is happening in San Francisco March 18th through the 22nd of next year.

The Independent Games Summit is the place for the independent game developer at GDC. It features lectures, postmortems, and panels from notable independent game creators, including many former and current Independent Games Festival finalists and winners. The Independent Games Summit seeks to achieve diversity of voice, experience and perspective, while highlighting the best and brightest in indie development.

Discussion topics range from game design philosophy to art, programming, distribution, business, marketing, and much more. The 2019 IGS will again use a main, large room alongside a simultaneous second smaller room - for deep-dive subjects and focused talks that we would otherwise be unable to fit into the program. Please submit with this in mind!

We are soliciting the following topics for the 2019 program:

Design and Philosophy - design techniques particularly suited to indies, such as rapid prototyping & limitations, as well as more abstract talks on how you approach indie limitations - we often compile an hour of more 'out there' lectures, so don't be afraid!

Case Studies and Post-mortems - inspirational talks that demonstrate what worked, what didn't, what surprised you and made you wiser. Postmortems don't have to only talk about breakaway hits- failure discussions are great too, and the process can be more enlightening than the commercial outcomes!

Discipline Deep Dives - each discipline in video game development encounters unique challenges working in the independent space. Building games on your own often requires deep, specialized learning in new areas. Talks for specific audiences about advanced techniques in Engineering, Design, Art, Audio, Production/Project Management, UI/UX, or Writing, are welcome and encouraged.

Indie Business - how to fund your project, ship a profitable game, manage teams, pick the right platform, and run a company without self-destructing.

Promotion & Marketing - how to get noticed when the "Marketing Department" = you

Annual lecture themes: if you're interested in submitting to give a microtalk in one of our annual 60–minute lectures, such as the Indie Soapbox, the Failure Workshop, or the Tech Toolbox, be sure to note that in the Summary for Advisors section of the submission form

So if you want to speak at GDC 2019, submit your talk now! For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



