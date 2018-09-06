Don't miss your shot to pitch a talk for GDC 2019's Indie Games Summit!

The 2019 Game Developers Conference is still accepting Independent Games Summit talk submissions -- but only through 11:59 PM Pacific on Friday, October 5th!
Of course, officials are also accepting talks that would be a good fit for the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), the other GDC Summits, and the Game Career Seminar at GDC 2019, which is happening in San Francisco March 18th through the 22nd of next year.
Today we're taking a moment to call out the Independent Games Summit because it's intended to be the place for the independent game developer at GDC. It features lectures, postmortems and roundtables from notable independent game creators, including many former and current Independent Games Festival finalists and winners.
Discussion topics range from game design philosophy to art, programming, distribution, business, marketing, and much more. The 2019 IGS will again use a main, large room alongside a simultaneous second smaller room - for deep-dive subjects and focused talks that we would otherwise be unable to fit into the program. Please submit with this in mind!
We are soliciting the following topics for the 2019 program:
