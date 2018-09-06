Get a job: Mimic Technologies is hiring a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Seattle, Washington

Mimic Technologies, Inc, is looking for a skilled and motivated Software Engineer to join our growing software team and help implement our next generation of medical simulation technology. This is an excellent opportunity to apply a broad range of software development skills in a challenging problem domain while having a tangible impact on training to advance surgical care.

Responsibilities will include working with engineers, artists, and 3D modelers to implement simulation technology and training scenarios to educate surgeons in various aspects of robotic surgical equipment and techniques. At Mimic, we use a rapidly evolving, proprietary surgical simulation engine and the applicant will be expected to adapt quickly to technology changes and implement and incorporate new engine capabilities as needed.

Software development will be in both C++ and Lua. The candidate must be familiar with high-fidelity, real-time physics simulation, including collision shape modeling, graphics, and stability issues. Fluency in 3D transforms is a must. Game development experience is preferred.

Qualified candidates should be capable of taking on significant projects and completing them independently as well as working with a small team to deliver polished results on a tight timeline.

Required Skills & Experience:

Professional C++ development experience

Interactive simulation application development experience

Experience working with commercial physics APIs (Nvidia PhysX a plus)

Expert in 3D mathematics and physics

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Experience using version control and bug tracking software as part of a team of developers

Bachelors of Science in STEM field

Preferred Skills & Experience:

Proficiency with Lua, Python, or similar scripting language

Experience working with a game engine

Consistent track record for delivering functional product iterations and/or independent projects

Experience developing in Agile methodologies

Advanced education in STEM field

About Mimic:

Located in the historic Pioneer Square neighborhood of downtown Seattle, Mimic Technologies is the leader in Robotic Surgery Simulation. Our customers are visionary medical centers and teaching hospitals who utilize simulation technology to train the next generation of surgeons. We strive to maintain a positive team environment where everyone is passionate about fusing virtual reality and surgical robotics into revolutionary new products and services.

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package including employee medical & dental insurance, 401K match, paid time off, and more. More importantly, you will be working on exciting and meaningful technology that will profoundly and positively impact the lives of both patients and surgeons, on a humane work schedule with excellent work-life balance.

