September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018
Video: Surviving the transition from college to indie dev

September 11, 2018 | By Staff
September 11, 2018 | By Staff
Going indie immediately after school can be fantastic, but it can also leave you in debt with bills to pay!

At GDC 2018, developers Ted DiNola (Oculus, Funomena), Asher Vollmer (Threes, Puzzlejuice) and Jenny Jiao Hsia (Beglitched, pictured) took the stage to offer their own stories about how they succeeded after (and during) college in different ways, to help you prepare for an indie career after you get your degree.

It was an inspirational and informative presentation, one that's well worth watching no matter where you happen to be in your own career. If you happened to miss out on seeing it at the show this year, don't miss your chance to watch the whole thing for free now that it's available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

