Video: Surviving the transition from college to indie dev

Going indie immediately after school can be fantastic, but it can also leave you in debt with bills to pay!

At GDC 2018, developers Ted DiNola (Oculus, Funomena), Asher Vollmer (Threes, Puzzlejuice) and Jenny Jiao Hsia (Beglitched, pictured) took the stage to offer their own stories about how they succeeded after (and during) college in different ways, to help you prepare for an indie career after you get your degree.

It was an inspirational and informative presentation, one that's well worth watching no matter where you happen to be in your own career. If you happened to miss out on seeing it at the show this year, don't miss your chance to watch the whole thing for free now that it's available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

