Riot brings on former Uber culture fixer to fix up culture

Riot Games has brought in Uber's former senior vice president for leadership and strategy, Frances Frei, to help improve its workplace culture.

Frei will act as a senior advisor to the League of Legends creator's culture strike team, having spent a career helping companies such as Uber address their toxic culture by fostering inclusivity and teamwork.

Her appointment is a direct response to the recent reports of sexism and workplace harassment within Riot, with current and former employees having spoken out against the studio.

Riot has since published a seven-point plan explaining how it intends to address the issue, while also apologizing to those affected.

Frei believes it's clear Riot is making a concentrated effort to right those wrongs, which is why she's chosen to join forces with the game maker.

"After spending time with Riot’s leadership and many others across the organization, it became clear that Riot is truly putting everything on the table and committing to evolving its culture," she commented.

"In my interactions with Rioters, I’ve seen extraordinary levels of engagement on these issues across the company. Every Rioter with whom I’ve met truly cares about inclusion, which means real change is possible.

"Riot isn’t interested simply in fixing problems on the surface, it has the ambition to be an industry leader and to provide a roadmap for others to follow. I share that ambition and am eager to help Riot navigate this process."