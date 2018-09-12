Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot brings on former Uber culture fixer to fix up culture

Riot brings on former Uber culture fixer to fix up culture

September 12, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 12, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Riot Games has brought in Uber's former senior vice president for leadership and strategy, Frances Frei, to help improve its workplace culture. 

Frei will act as a senior advisor to the League of Legends creator's culture strike team, having spent a career helping companies such as Uber address their toxic culture by fostering inclusivity and teamwork. 

Her appointment is a direct response to the recent reports of sexism and workplace harassment within Riot, with current and former employees having spoken out against the studio. 

Riot has since published a seven-point plan explaining how it intends to address the issue, while also apologizing to those affected. 

Frei believes it's clear Riot is making a concentrated effort to right those wrongs, which is why she's chosen to join forces with the game maker. 

"After spending time with Riot’s leadership and many others across the organization, it became clear that Riot is truly putting everything on the table and committing to evolving its culture," she commented. 

"In my interactions with Rioters, I’ve seen extraordinary levels of engagement on these issues across the company. Every Rioter with whom I’ve met truly cares about inclusion, which means real change is possible. 

"Riot isn’t interested simply in fixing problems on the surface, it has the ambition to be an industry leader and to provide a roadmap for others to follow. I share that ambition and am eager to help Riot navigate this process."

Related Jobs

Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[09.11.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Silicon Valley, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Backend Engineer
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Silicon Valley, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Graphics Engineer
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc.
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Visual FX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 great stealth encounters in games that are worth studying
Nintendo Switch Online finally has a concrete launch date
Blog: Lessons and tips from the UE4 Spring Jam
Riot brings on former Uber culture fixer to fix up culture


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image