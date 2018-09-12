Nintendo Switch Online finally has a concrete launch date

After teasing its arrival for what feels like a lifetime, Nintendo has finally confirmed its Switch Online subscription plan will launch in just a few days on September 18, 2018.

The premium service was originally slated to arrive in late 2017, but was eventually pushed back by almost a year.

As well as enabling online play, it will give paying members access to a selection of multiplayer-enabled NES titles, cloud saves, special store discounts and offers, and a companion app for smartphones.

In terms of pricing, Nintendo intends to offer a 12 month family membership for $34.99 per year, alongside individual memberships costing $3.99 for 1 month, $7.99 for 3 months, and $19.99 or 12 months.