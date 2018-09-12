Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Remedy's Alan Wake is being adapted for TV

Remedy's Alan Wake is being adapted for TV

September 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Remedy has teamed up with Contradiction Films to bring the darkness imbued world of Alan Wake to TV. 

According to Variety, a show based on Remedy’s 2010 release is looking to go into production under showrunner Peter Calloway, co-executive producer and occasional of X-Men spinoff Legion, and will feature Remedy’s Sam Lake as executive producer.

The show hasn’t been picked up by a studio quite yet, but Contradiction Films’ Tomas Harlan says they plan to start shopping the show around this October. In an interview with Variety, Harlan noted that Alan Wake’s own TV inspirations partially drove the decision. 

“The story of the original game is our starting point, the seed which will grow into the bigger story we’re exploring in the show,” Lake told Variety. “We’ll be expanding the lore of this crazy and dark universe and diving deeper into certain aspects of it than the game ever did.”

Alan Wake is now one of many video games that have been picked up for TV adaptations recent years in some way, shape, or form including the likes of Life is Strange, Vampyr, and the novels on which CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher was based.

Related Jobs

Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[09.11.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Senior Content Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 great stealth encounters in games that are worth studying
Nintendo Switch Online finally has a concrete launch date
Blog: Lessons and tips from the UE4 Spring Jam
Riot brings on former Uber culture fixer to fix up culture


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image