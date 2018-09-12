Remedy's Alan Wake is being adapted for TV

Remedy has teamed up with Contradiction Films to bring the darkness imbued world of Alan Wake to TV.

According to Variety, a show based on Remedy’s 2010 release is looking to go into production under showrunner Peter Calloway, co-executive producer and occasional of X-Men spinoff Legion, and will feature Remedy’s Sam Lake as executive producer.

The show hasn’t been picked up by a studio quite yet, but Contradiction Films’ Tomas Harlan says they plan to start shopping the show around this October. In an interview with Variety, Harlan noted that Alan Wake’s own TV inspirations partially drove the decision.

“The story of the original game is our starting point, the seed which will grow into the bigger story we’re exploring in the show,” Lake told Variety. “We’ll be expanding the lore of this crazy and dark universe and diving deeper into certain aspects of it than the game ever did.”

Alan Wake is now one of many video games that have been picked up for TV adaptations recent years in some way, shape, or form including the likes of Life is Strange, Vampyr, and the novels on which CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher was based.