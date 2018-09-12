iPhone Xs comes with enhanced performance for ARKit 2

The recently unveiled iPhone Xs and Xs Max feature a brand-new chip called the A12 Bionic, a 6-core CPU said to deliver up to 15 percent speeds and 40 percent lower power and bring enhanced performance improvements for ARKit 2.

This is notable for developers who have kept an eye on the AR development platform, as Apple seems to be pushing harder to present the iPhone as a device for high-powered mobile AR gaming and experiences.

Apple said the A12 Bionic is key to better powering new AR experiences due to its greater processing speeds and reduced power consumption, which developers can expect to see more of in iOS 12.

One example is the AR Quick Look feature, which extends AR throughout iOS, letting users view AR objects with built-in apps and share them via iMessage and Mail.

ARKit 2 also comes with multiplayer gameplay, as shown with a live demonstration of Galaga, taking the classic arcade title and developing it to be AR-enabled.

The next iteration of Apple's AR app development platform comes with iOS 12, which is available on September 17.

The iPhone Xs and Xs Max are expected to be released globally on September 21.