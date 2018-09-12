Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Unknown Worlds Entertainment is hiring a Visual FX Artist

September 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Visual FX Artist, Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Location: San Francisco, California (or Remote)

Use our cinematic tool to create amazing particle effects for weapons, structures, environments and for most every element in the game. You should be able to create 2D images as well as implement the 3D particle systems.

Work closely with our Art Director (Cory) and take feedback from the community and playtesters to refine effects and make them incredible.

You should have a great idea for artistic detail and love making a big difference in our game's visuals

Work in our San Francisco office (SOMA) or remotely from anywhere.

Requirements:

  • Submit a portfolio with your application.
  • Proficient in 3dsMax / Houdini / Maya
  • Proficient in Photoshop and After Effect (or equivalent)
  • Familiar with Unity 3D
  • Competent in polygon modeling, texturing, rendering, sprite sheet creation
  • Experience as FX artist in gaming industry
  • Experience with particle systems and geometry based visual effects
  • Strong artistic skill and ability to adapt to different visual styles
  • Optimize and work within the performance limitations of current platforms
  • Problem-solving and open mind
  • Proactive with a can-do attitude
  • Team player and good communication skills
  • Availability to go on global company retreats

Bonus points:

  • Ability to write and optimize CG shaders
  • Experience with Substance Designer
  • Experience with Plastic SCM

We also want you to love games, be easy to get along with and have the skills to help us create something incredible.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

