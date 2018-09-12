Get a job: Unknown Worlds Entertainment is hiring a Visual FX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, California (or Remote)

Use our cinematic tool to create amazing particle effects for weapons, structures, environments and for most every element in the game. You should be able to create 2D images as well as implement the 3D particle systems.

Work closely with our Art Director (Cory) and take feedback from the community and playtesters to refine effects and make them incredible.

You should have a great idea for artistic detail and love making a big difference in our game's visuals

Work in our San Francisco office (SOMA) or remotely from anywhere.

Requirements:

Submit a portfolio with your application.

with your application. Proficient in 3dsMax / Houdini / Maya

Proficient in Photoshop and After Effect (or equivalent)

Familiar with Unity 3D

Competent in polygon modeling, texturing, rendering, sprite sheet creation

Experience as FX artist in gaming industry

Experience with particle systems and geometry based visual effects

Strong artistic skill and ability to adapt to different visual styles

Optimize and work within the performance limitations of current platforms

Problem-solving and open mind

Proactive with a can-do attitude

Team player and good communication skills

Availability to go on global company retreats

Bonus points:

Ability to write and optimize CG shaders

Experience with Substance Designer

Experience with Plastic SCM

We also want you to love games, be easy to get along with and have the skills to help us create something incredible.

