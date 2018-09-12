The Void partners with Marvel and Disney to create VR experiences

The Void, a VR and AR entertainment company, has announced its plans to develop five mixed reality experiences based on IP from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Marvel Studios.

This seems to be a growing trend among entertainment companies wishing to extend mixed reality experiences away from the home and more accessible. While VR/AR/MR headsets have become a little cheaper, they still appear to be ignored by the mass market

As Fast Company reports, the partnership is with ILMxLAB (LucasFilm's immersive entertainment branch) and the first experience is based on the upcoming Disney movie Ralph Breaks the Internet, set to debut sometime this fall.

This isn't the first time The Void has collaborated with Disney to create an immersive entertainment experience, as the company created a Star Wars-themed experience last year.

It'll be interesting to see if out-of-home VR/AR/MR experiences tied to large blockbuster franchises will encourage people to check out new technology.