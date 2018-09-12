Why Shadow of the Tomb Raider 'wasn't made on paper'

This week, Shadow of the Tomb Raider lands on consoles and PC, bringing the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy after being handed off from Crystal Dynamics to Eidos Montreal

Since Tomb Raider games are big, technical challenges that developers often take inspiration from, we were excited to be joined by Eidos Montreal's Jason Dozois and Fleur Marty on the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a conversation about the making of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The conversation covered topics from narrative design to the implementation of the game's photo mode, but most notably, we were interested to learn from the pair why they felt Tomb Raider was the least "made on paper" game they'd worked on in their careers.

To hear why they felt this way, and hear more stories about implementing some of the unique accessibility features in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, be sure to click on the video above for the full conversation.

