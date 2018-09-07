Attend XRDC and learn how to better evoke empathy in your AR/VR work!

If you're passionate about AR, VR, and MR experiences, know that XRDC organizers are lining up a fantastic array of industry experts to speak at the San Francisco event next month, including game researcher, designer and XEODesign founder Nicole Lazzaro!

In her XRDC Innovation track talk on "Empathy in Wonderland" Lazzaro is going to guide you through three empathy-deepening XR techniques distilled from 4 years of player research culled from XEODesign's own XR Lab for Google, Hidden Path, Survios, 'Beat Saber', 'Fragments' (for HoloLens), and 3 unannounced titles.

These techniques (Empathy Hurdles, Empathy Bridges, and Empathy Channels) will help you double your XR creation's ability to create emotional depth, whether it's in service of reducing grieving, or bringing to life deeply rich narrative spaces for games. Don't miss it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Take a look at the conference program, start building your session schedule, and register early to get the best deal on your XRDC pass!

XRDC is the premier conference for augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality innovation, produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference. Subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa