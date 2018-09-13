Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018
Telecoms giant Sky forms new mobile studio with The Walking Dead producer

Telecoms giant Sky forms new mobile studio with The Walking Dead producer

September 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
UK telecoms outfit Sky has partnered with multi-platform entertainment company Skybound to create new mobile game studio, Skybound Stories. 

Sky provides television and broadband services to consumers around Europe, while Skybound is best known as the producer behind the long-running The Walking Dead comic and television series. 

The pair claim the joint venture will use brand new and existing properties, such as original Sky productions like Britannia, Babylon Berlin, and Gommorrah, to create "mobile narrative" game experiences for players around the world. 

They believe narrative titles allow for "much richer, immersive storytelling," and lend themselves to multiple platforms. To that end, Skybound Stories will focus on developing episodic and character-driven offerings that present players with game-altering choices.

"As gaming continues to broaden in appeal with a higher quality of IP, the boundaries between games and video are gradually disappearing," commented Sky's VP of business development, John Jelly. 

"This joint venture will help us find innovative new ways for customers to experience the shows they love -- in a natively interactive format on any smartphone."

