Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Analysts doubt China will take six months to begin reapproving games

Analysts doubt China will take six months to begin reapproving games

September 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Regulatory changes are stopping developers from releasing games in China, which is understandably a concern given it's the single largest video game market in the world. 

Worryingly, a report from the South China Morning Post earlier this week suggested the licensing freeze impeding devs might even last for another six months -- but some experts believe it's unlikely to take that long. 

Niko Partners' analyst Lisa Cosmas Hanson -- a specialist in the Asian video game market -- claims the country could in fact start issuing new licenses sooner rather than later, and that the six month timeframe is the very longest it could possibly take.

"People are speculating that the hold on new game licenses will last another six months. The reason they say that is because the new agencies have six months to complete their reorganization process and get back to work," she commented.

"But, it is unlikely that they will hold off on wielding their power for a full year. These agencies want to exercise power and issue licenses - that is their mandate."

China claims to be clamping down on video games in an attempt to stamp out myopia (short-sightedness) in children and teens, and is restructuring its government and revamping regulations in order to do so. 

As part of the shake up, the Communist Party's propaganda department will reportedly handle all game licensing moving forward, though the ramifications of such a move won't be clear until the change is set in stone.

"The reshuffling of power looks to be heading in the direction of granting all games licensing authority to the Central Propaganda Committee's newly formed State Administration of Press & Publication, and taking it away from the Ministry of Culture (which has been changed to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism)," she added.

"Yet until games are actually licensed again, we will not know for certain. This is not a ploy against Tencent. This is not a staunch stance against South Korea. This is about a changing of the guard, for a reason unknown to us, and we need to wait and see.

"Meanwhile, games are granted greenlight month-long commercial testing licenses and Chinese gamers are still devoted to spending time and money on PC and mobile games."

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[09.13.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.13.18]
Java Software Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.13.18]
Senior Product Manager for a New Mobile Strategy MMO
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.13.18]
HTML5 Game Developer (m/f) Ã¢Â€Â“ New Moon Production


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

When success comes at a price: Launching Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
Blog: Kliuless? Gaming industry ICYMI #2
Analysts doubt China will take six months to begin reapproving games
Telecoms giant Sky forms new mobile studio with The Walking Dead producer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image