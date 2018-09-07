Got a great idea for a VR/AR talk? Pitch it for GDC 2019's VRDC!

Today we'd like to quickly remind you that organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference are still accepting VRDC talk submissions -- but only until Friday, October 5th at 11:59 pm Pacific!

Of course, officials are also accepting talks that would be a good fit for the other GDC Summits, and the Game Career Seminar at GDC 2019, which is happening in San Francisco March 18th through the 22nd next year.

However, we're highlighting the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (or VRDC) today because it's a very exciting slice of the show where attendees learn to create amazing, immersive VR and AR experiences for games, as well as entertainment of all kinds–including films, travel, retail, fitness, product design, journalism, and sports entertainment!

The VRDC advisors are seeking proposals on the following topics, which are the foundation of the programs this year. However, feel free to submit your own original ideas for consideration as well. At GDC and VRDC, we aim to achieve diversity of voice, experience and perspective. When considering who would be best to speak on behalf of your company or department, we strongly encourage taking this goal into consideration.

Game VR/AR Track

Advisors are soliciting submissions exploring virtual, augmented and mixed reality in game development, pertaining to topics across multiple disciplines including Design, Production, Programming, and Visual Art. Submissions should be representative of interesting and current work happening in VR/AR/MR game development and have valuable, actionable and/or inspiring takeaways for the VRDC audience.

Entertainment VR/AR Track

Virtual, augmented and mixed reality is about so much more than just games. For the Entertainment VR/AR Track, advisors are soliciting submissions spanning VR/AR/MR application, design, implementation and development across multiple industries including Entertainment, Travel, Retail, Fitness, Product Design, Journalism and Sports Entertainment. If you're developing an immersive VR, AR, or MR experience or application that goes beyond games, we want to hear about it!

So if you want to speak at VRDC during GDC 2019, click here!

