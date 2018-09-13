Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018
IGDA collaborates with IEP to bring indie devs online learning resources

September 13, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Indie, Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) and Interactive Entertainment Professionals (IEP) announced a new initiative today aimed at helping indie developers improve commercial viability through online learning programs.

This may be of interest to indie developers looking to expand their knowledge of the business side of things, but it's worth noting that these programs are a preview of future lessons which can be purchased sometime in 2019. 

As detailed in a press release, the program includes a series of free online learning videos and AMA-style webinars set to launch toward the end of 2018, covering topics including financial fundamentals, working with contracts, business continuity planning, and managing a brand and reputation.

