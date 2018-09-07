Get a job: Nerd Kingdom is hiring a Lead Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Irving, Texas

Nerd Kingdom is looking for an adept lead gameplay programmer to be a key part of our core development team, overseeing and managing the operations of several gameplay programmers, while prioritizing the development of critical game systems. You will also work closely with key stakeholders and production personnel to ensure efficient game development on a studio-wide basis.

This position calls for exceptional programming skill, boundless enthusiasm for making games, and the ability to guide and mentor a team of very talented, passionate programmers.

You should be one of the best and brightest, with a passion for software architecture, problem solving, and working in a collaborative environment with significant ownership and responsibility.

Responsibilities

Define and coordinate task assignments for programming team members

Provide accurate time estimates

Help develop project technology roadmap

Work independently to implement new game and tools functionality

Write super-clean, testable, and well documented code

Enforce programming standards across programming team

Review and approve completed programming tasks in collaboration with the production staff and other leads

Optimize code, fix bugs, and implement adaptable features

Ensure the programming team meets all established goals and requirements in an efficient and timely manner with a high degree of quality

Work with other team members to plan and implement complex systems

Identify possible risks/pitfalls in all areas of the project and provide practical alternatives/solutions

Provide critical analysis of technology and development practices with the goal of improving game quality and team efficiency

Interface with the executive team to ensure all company technology interests and policies are properly represented and maintained throughout the course of development of current and future products

Maintain familiarity with current game technology across the industry to ensure the company develops compelling and competitive products

Adapt quickly, test, measure, and learn to validate and iterate on gameplay

Collaborate with positive enthusiasm in a dynamic team environment

Requirements

6+ years experience as a senior or lead game programmer

Expertise in programming and publishing games with Unity

Good leadership and interpersonal skills

Excellent documentation skills

Ability to organize and manage project files

Knowledge of Unity packages, tools, research, and integration

Experience managing game repositories (Perforce, SVN, etc.)

Proficient with task tracking software (JIRA, etc.)

Work with minimal management intervention or instruction

Serve as an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of the product, the team, and the strategic goals of the company

Ability to remain positive and resourceful under pressure.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

Pluses

Expertise in multiple programming disciplines (UI, tools, infrastructure, network, engine, graphics, physics, AI, etc.)

Shipped titles on multiple platforms, especially PC and mobile

Experience in multiple aspects of game development (design, art, audio, etc.)

Familiarity with user-generated content

Experience with games as a service

Knowledge of, and passion for sandbox games

To apply, please provide the following:

Your resume

A cover letter, which describes your interest in working with Nerd Kingdom

Interested? Apply now.

