Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile marketplaces accused of publishing apps violating kids' privacy laws

Mobile marketplaces accused of publishing apps violating kids' privacy laws

September 13, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
September 13, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design

An analysis written by The New York Times examines a lawsuit filed by New Mexico’s attorney general claiming Fun Kid Racing, a mobile game developed Tiny Lab Productions, violated a federal children’s privacy law after accusing the game of sharing users’ data with advertising and online tracking companies.

Major concerns surrounding children playing mobile games revolve around in-app purchases and data privacy, so it's interesting to see how app developers have been able to publish games specifically for children and collect data without sharing how it's being distributed, or who has access to it. 

The complaint was filed on Tuesday and accuses Tiny Lab Productions (which ceased sharing data last month), alongside online ad businesses run by Google, Twitter and three other undisclosed companies, of exploiting a law intended to prevent the personal data of children under 13 from falling into the hands of manipulative marketers and hackers. 

The suit also accuses Google of tricking customers by including games in the family section of its store, leading unsuspecting parents and children to download malicious content which exploits personal data which can include precise location of a device.

The New York Times reports that at least 20 other apps (10 published to the Google Play Store and 10 to the Android Marketplace) were collecting data, where both platforms sent that data to tracking companies, thus potentially violating children’s privacy law. 

While there aren't any safeguards put in place for adults, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act protect children under the age of 13 from being improperly tracked, including for advertising purposes.

Without verifiable permission from parents or legal guardians, children’s sites and apps are prohibited from collecting personal details including email addresses, names, geolocation data and tracking codes if they’re used for targeted ads.

However, the New Mexico lawsuit and the analyses of children’s apps point to some app developers, ad tech companies and app stores failing to protecting children’s privacy.

“These sophisticated tech companies are not policing themselves,” New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas said. “The children of this country ultimately pay the price.”

Of course the full piece explores how app makers and businesses collect data from children, and can be found over on The New York Times. It's definitely worth a read. 

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[09.13.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Silicon Valley, California, United States
[09.12.18]
Product Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[09.11.18]
Senior Content Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.10.18]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

When success comes at a price: Launching Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
Opinion: The dark allure of We. The Revolution
IGDA collaborates with IEP to bring indie devs online learning resources
Finding the balance between too little and too much to do in Destiny 2


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image