September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018
Video: The risky development of Sword & Sworcery

September 13, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
More: Indie, Design, Video

In this classic GDC 2012 talk, Capy Games' Nathan Vella outlines the choices made by the team that helped one of the App Store's weirdest games become a critical and financial success.

Vella discusses how Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP was a risky project that required new approaches to both business and development.

He also explains how the team handled "truly collaborative" development, the process of developing a PR voice to help promote the game, and how the studio mitigated a business risk by being as risky as possible.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

