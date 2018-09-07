Video: The risky development of Sword & Sworcery

In this classic GDC 2012 talk, Capy Games' Nathan Vella outlines the choices made by the team that helped one of the App Store's weirdest games become a critical and financial success.

Vella discusses how Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP was a risky project that required new approaches to both business and development.

He also explains how the team handled "truly collaborative" development, the process of developing a PR voice to help promote the game, and how the studio mitigated a business risk by being as risky as possible.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

