Ex-Riot devs net $2.5M to help launch new LA studio Singularity 6

September 13, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
News slipped out today that there's a new game studio in Los Angeles: Singularity 6, founded by former Riot Games staffers Anthony Leung and Aidan Karabaich with an eye towards creating "genre-defining" online games.

Notably, the pair have secured $2.5 million in seed funding from London Venture Partners, which is reportedly the largest single investment the firm has ever made in a company.

Perhaps most notably for game devs, Singularity 6 appears to be hiring. Further details can be found over on the company's new website.

