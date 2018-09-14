Twitch appoints first-ever head of diversity and inclusion

Game streaming outfit Twitch has appointed Katrina Jones as its first head of diversity and inclusion.

Jones is joining the company from Vimeo, where she held a similar role and helped create a diversity strategy to help disrupt bias and foster a more inclusive workplace.

She has spent a decade working in human resources with a focus on diversity and inclusion, and also serves as an adjunct assistant professor at the NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, where she teaches 'leading talent development.'

Her appointment comes not long after Riot Games was forced to look at its own company culture after employees past and present complained about sexism and workplace harassment.

Not content with making just the one hire, Twitch has also brought in Michelle Weaver as Chief Financial Officer, and Sudarshana Rangachary as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Weaver brings 25 years of experience as a finance and operations executive at high-growth companies including EA, Axiom, and Gap, Inc.

Rangachary, meanwhile, has spent 20 years working in human resources within the tech, industrial, and retail sectors, and was most recently the vice president of human resources at Gap, Inc.

"I’m thrilled to welcome these new executives to Twitch," said Twitch COO, Sara Clemens. "Their collective expertise scaling global businesses and building engaged, high-performing teams will help ensure we can continue to deliver the best experience in multiplayer entertainment to our growing, global community."