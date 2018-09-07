Nintendo requires online subscription to purchase Switch NES controller

Nintendo announced that it plans to release a duo of wireless Switch controllers modeled after the gamepad for the original NES, but the way the company plans to sell those controllers is somewhat unusual.

The NES controllers go up for sale in December, but would-be purchasers will be limited to only one set of controllers and will need to have a Nintendo Account with a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to make the purchase.

It’s not unusual for console-makers to offer certain sales or features to those that sign up for online subscriptions, but tying hardware goodies to paid accounts is a notably unusual move.

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription service goes live on September 18 and, in addition to granting Switch owners access to the NES controllers, opens up the use of cloud saves for the duration of the subscription, offers a playable library of classic Nintendo titles, and is required for online multiplayer on the system.